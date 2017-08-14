Guest Post – Washed up Al Gore

Poor old Al. His latest movie has flopped. After weeks of anticipation, a huge campaign to get warmists to attend to smack Trump in the face, heaps of fawning publicity and a very big film and promotional budget, Al Gore’s sequel to ‘An Inconvenient Truth’ has failed. Worse, some of his strongest supporters who threw their cloaks on the street in front of him, such was their fawning obeisance, have started distancing themselves from him.

Once the pinup boy of the climate change scaremongers Al Gore is struggling to maintain his mana and his influence.

It’s all part of the gradual undoing of global warming as a catastrophe. Eleven years after his first movie more and more fair-minded people are seeing it for what it was – a money making venture for Al Gore. A crude mix of untruths and exaggerations. The sequel is even more self aggrandising. If there ever was any modesty attached to Gore its now gone and even his most slavish supporters are uncomfortable.

The polar bears are more numerous and healthy that ever before, New York hasn’t flooded, Arctic ice still exists, Mt Kilimanjaro remains snow covered, storm numbers have not increased, nor have droughts and hurricanes. The ‘hockey stick’ that demanded a forklift to reach is now discarded by a growing number of astute, un-politicised scientists. Temperatures remained pretty flat for over 15 years and it took an El Nino to move them up – something no one links to warming. Florida isn’t under water, not even the lowest lying areas.

Fair minded people are repulsed by the arrogance and extravagance of Gore’s lifestyle. Multiple mansions, one down at shoreline (“what sea level rise?”), lighting bills for his home mansion sufficient to power a dozen homes, a swimming pool that uses the energy of six average size homes, and a bank balance topping a billion dollars from his “insider trading’ investments. The public will not overlook the jet-setting to the world’s top resorts for week long talkfests, the smarmy cosying up to filmstars and so-called celebrities all who have less credibility and sincerity than a Bill Clinton claim to be celibate.

Americans generally like success but Gore opting to use his status and the warmist movement to enrich himself to a point where he is considered the first eco-billionaire was simply too much to swallow. Besides he is as boring as a yesterday’s wet newspaper. Lugubrious comes to mind. He hogs media time, with long, dry, pretentious explanations. His idea of mastering the ‘one-liner’ is a ten minute, technical explanation that is supposed to have you in awe of his oratory and knowledge.

He is just another arrogant ‘celebrity’ who thinks they can demand of us what he won’t stoop to do himself. He wants us to save the planet with all manner of sacrifices while he lives high on the hog.

The problem for big Al is no one is taking any notice any more. Why should the average punter bow to his demands for a lower carbon footprint when jet sets from one conference to another, living it up in electricity hungry suites. The average citizen is all too likely to conclude that if Mr. Gore can keep his lifestyle, the average American family can keep its SUV and incandescent bulbs. If Gore can take a charter flight, I don’t have to take the bus.

Al Gore looks at the average American the way Greens look at poor people in the third world: hypocritically demanding that others accept permanently lower standards of living than those the activists propose for themselves.

He shares an illusion common amongst the narcissistic glitterati of our time: that being politically aware, supporting the current fashionable virtue cancels out any private vice. The drug addled Hollywood celebrities whose personal life is a long record of broken promises and failed relationships and whose bouts with drug, alcohol abuse and revolving door rehab visits think they can redeem it all by standing for some exotic, media hyped cause.

His message is hollow and increasingly ineffective. His condescending refusal to debate any credible scientist while carping about the treachery and traitorous stance of the sceptics whether Republicans or Democrats shows him as facile and insincere. He was even conceited enough to think he could manipulate State Attorneys to start arresting and locking up anyone who didn’t commit to wholeheartedly worshipping at the global warming shrine.

Gore failed in his Presidency attempt. He is now failing as the self appointed leader of the warmists. He and his cause are losing.

-Name withheld by request