Guest Post – Water tax – socialism by stealth

One of the most depressing things I ever did was visit a state owned farm in Poland prior to the collapse of communism. Few people know that Poland once fed a big portion of Europe from its rich, deep Chernozem soils but the abandonment of private land holdings saw the most dramatic fall in output and good management. On this state farm there were people apparently employed but doing nothing very much, unbelievably bad environmental practises with heavily polluted water, theft of products and inputs, low productivity and endless bureaucratic interference and squabbling. People were disheartened and didn’t care. There was no incentive to improve anything. Broken machinery was not repaired. The milk and cheese quality was variable and ordinary.

It was a salutary lesson on property rights and why socialism is an ideal that just does not work well in practice.

We need regular reminders that:

Private property rights underpin a successful market economy where there is growth and an improving standard of living. Recognizing private property rights provides the legal certainty necessary for individuals to commit resources to ventures. The threat of confiscation, by either private individuals or public officials, undermines confidence in market activity and limits investment possibilities. Clear property rights tend to make decision makers pay close attention to resource use and the discounted value of the future employment of scarce resources. Absent private property rights, economic actors will tend to be short-sighted in their decision making and not conserve resources over time. Property rights are the basis of exchange and the extension of ownership to capital goods provides the basis for the development of financial markets that are essential for economic growth and development. Secure private property rights are the basis for limited and civilized government.

Property rights are in more danger today in New Zealand than ever before. Not because any government is about to nationalise land but because of regulation creep.

A water tax is a pernicious form of regulatory creep. It is nationalism by stealth. It is a form of theft dressed up as high-minded law making.

”Since there is no such entity as ‘the public,’ since the public is merely a number of individuals, the idea that ‘the public interest’ supersedes private interests and rights can have but one meaning: that the interests and rights of some individuals take precedence over the interests and rights of others.” — Ayn Rand

Behind regulatory creep is the rampant bulldozer of bureaucracy – an army of faceless individuals very focused on self preservation and growing their influence and numbers. Regional government is a good example. Having been required to produce District Plans, Policy Statements, Water Plans, Soil plans, Traffic Plans etc etc they keep needing more staff for more plans, for plan reviews and then, of course another division of the bureaucratic army to police them all.

The more planners that are employed the more need for more senior roles and higher salaries. Advisers are required, administration staff get added. The monster grows fatter and fatter.

And now Labour wants to create more work for the bloated regional councils. Can you imagine the excited buzz in the council cafe? A new water tax needs a new division, new management, new administration. New planners are required to design the tax gathering machine, new staff are needed to collect the tax, new policing personnel to check its being applied to all farms correctly, new legal officers to handle the inevitable squabbles about demarcation, new audit teams to see its kosher, all of whom need secretaries, support staff and extra offices and furniture.

That would be a nightmare for ratepayers but its only the beginning. Jacinda, being the helpful soul she is, wants to help the farmers who are struggling to pay her tax. She is sending them help. Those nice people lurking in doorways in Queen Street, the tired young things up all night playing Game of Thrones, those tough looking dudes hanging out at KFC are all coming out in the WINZ bus to build fences and plant flax. Yeah, right.

More staff will be needed to round them up and check their needs for suitable gummies and hi-viz vests, more needed to transport them, more needed to supervise, more needed for specialised training – fencing is a complicated business for a town kid whose only skill is mastering a cell-phone. Oh dear, we also need health and safety officers – the farm has potential hazards like water, post rammers that bust thumbs, freshly calved cows that protect their calves, spades that remove toes, barbed wire that scratches. But wait, there’s more!! We will need a safety manual. Training courses. Certificates for those who pass. Re-entry for those who fail.

Who will cut a lunch for these kids? There’s no Maccas up the top of the Ashburton river. They will need bottled water because the stuff they are fencing off is polluted – yikes!! And its just gone up in price.

But its all OK, darlings, because its just a small tax that will not push the price of a cabbage up to $18.00 or a bottle of cheap wine to over $20.00. And half the revenue is going straight to Iwi – there is half your worries over before you start.

Stop fretting. Most of the money raised will never get to pay for an actual fence up any steep gully. The likelihood of any useful work being done on a gorse ridden, back country creek up the back of the Gisborne by a bunch of wide boys from the streets of Napier is about the same as Metiria Turei saying sorry and becoming the next Minister of Trade.

What no one told the Morrinsville, fish and chip flipper was that 40,000 kms of waterways are already fenced and planted up with natives, that effluent is now tightly controlled and stays on farm, that farmers have spent up to $200,000 per farm to improve their management of runoff, their materials handling according to Regional Councils, that all across the country farmers have formed water management groups to get the best advice and share ideas because they take their responsibilities seriously.

Several likely consequences of this back door socialism are:

The tax will have to increase. With half going to Iwi and a big chunk going in admin and overheads there will be insufficient to actually achieve any changes. The money will be spent in the wrong places. We already know the worst rivers are in regions that have no irrigation and vice versa. Ill conceived and rushed policy. Useful positive changes on farms will slow down. You cannot pay tax and invest in good environmental practise. Something will go and it won’t be the tax. Labour will use the tax to inflict pain on a sector they dislike intensely because of their success. Listen to Labour’s environmental spokesman, David Parker – “push us on the numbers and we will price it higher, I take that as a direct threat”. The nasty party. The idea that the unemployed might get to fence and plant on farmer’s land is fanciful, dangerous and stupid. Regional Councils will use the policy to take on more real staff and farmers’ rates will go up. Less remedial work will be done.

Meanwhile the real culprits like Hamilton city who lift e coli levels in the Waikato river by a factor of 8, are let off the hook. Do a little research on this site if you think there is a mistake. The farmers get the blame for a “dirty” river yet the water in the river is in good shape as it enters the city after many kms through dairy land.

Labour’s water tax is disreputable. Its only rationale is that appeals to a small minority of urban voters who are too lazy to find out the facts.

The loss of property rights will roll on – socialism by stealth.

-Owen Jennings