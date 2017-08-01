Have Bolger, Clark, Palmer and Moore lost their marbles?

Either these four ex-Prime Ministers have lost their marbles and are suffering from what my daughter calls “Old timers” or they no longer have the best interests of the New Zealand public at heart. Refugees need to be helped where they live because it is an illusion that any number no matter how high will make a difference.

Four former Prime Ministers are banding together to in a bid to have refugees allowed here – and they’re from both ends of the spectrum. Jim Bolger, Helen Clark, Sir Geoffrey Palmer and Mike Moore say there are “no rational arguments against us being more generous“, and want the government to accept 500 more refugees “immediately”. -newstalkzb

All four of them need to watch this video that funnily enough uses marbles to illustrate how misguided their arguments are and how irrational it is for them to think that they can make a difference while putting our safety and culture at risk. Refugees are the least likely of all immigrants to give back to the society that takes them in. They are usually uneducated, traumatised and come from mainly Islamic cultures that have values incompatible with our own.

What they are suggesting is nothing more than virtue signalling.

Sir Geoffrey Palmer, 33rd Prime Minister of New Zealand, said accepting more refugees is the right thing to do.

The right thing to do for who?

“In humanitarian circumstances like this, it seems to us that it would be a good idea for New Zealand to shoulder a bit more of the burden.”

Why? So that we can feel warm fuzzies?

“It seems to me that in the name of common humanity, it’s I think by far the worst refugee crisis the world has had.”

Why is that? Why should it be our responsibility to take in people so different to us who come from far away countries? We have always helped our Pacific neighbours. Why should we make this particular group of people a priority?

Helen Clark, 37th Prime Minister of New Zealand, said another 500 refugees would be “do-able”. “The government would have to budget the money for it. The NGO community and host communities who support resettlement would need to gear up, but its do-able within the resources we have.

Everything is do-able if you sacrifice in another area. Why should New Zealanders get less so that refugees can get more. How can they possibly justify this cost?

“We want to be seen as a good-hearted country. Not a soft-hearted country, but a good-hearted country that wants to pull its weight. And the pride and self-esteem that comes from that is also a positive,” said Clark.

Countries are not people. We shouldn’t do things because it makes us look good. We should do things because they make sense. Our government has a responsibility to put our welfare and needs first. Charity begins at home. How often do you see an ordinary family taking in a poor person from another culture and feeding them and financially supporting them? It might be ” the right thing to do” but almost no one does it because of the negative consequences to their own family. Our government and country should protect us as we would protect our family.

…”The High Commission for refugees is very, very stretched. This is 2017, with 65 million forcibly displaced people around the world, a greater number than at the end of WWII.”

Then we should help them where they are living until they can return to their own countries. You cannot empty out whole countries and pour them into other countries without destroying the host countries.

Jim Bolger, 35th Prime Minister of New Zealand said “we are talking about one of the great humanitarian crises of our time and I know that New Zealanders will want to help solve that”.

Solve it? What a joke, the video makes it very clear how much they are fooling themselves.

…When asked what to say to those who do not want to take more refugees in New Zealand, Bolger replied, “Just relax. Show a little generosity and humanity for those who are suffering.“

Yeah right Bolger, I will, right when you personally take a traumatised, uneducated refugee family from an alien culture and religion into your home and take responsibility for them for the next ten years.