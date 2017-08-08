Help Crowd fund mugs for the remaining mugs in the Green Caucus

Inexplicably despite the principled resignation of two long serving Green MPs over the refusal of Metiria Turei to step down as co-leader of the Green party the Green Caucus according to co-leader James Shaw have united behind her.

Green MP’s Kennedy Graham and David Clendon showed real integrity by removing themselves from the party list and we would like to support their stand by sending a Face of Fraud mug to every member of the Green Party Caucus.

James Shaw has added insult to injury by vindictively punishing these two principled MP’s by moving a motion today to suspend them both from the Green Party Caucus and speaking to the membership about removing their membership of the Green Party. Their portfolios for the purposes of the election debates will be given to other members of parliament and the chief whip job will be taken off David Clendon and given to the junior whip. The Green Party has moved swiftly to eradicate all traces of its longest serving MPs and had already removed them from their website by the time of their live press conference last night.

You cannot get much more Marxist than a party who takes out dissenting voices with cold and ruthless brutality. If this were the Game of Thrones Shaw would be the executioner holding the sword egged on by King Joffrey Co-leader Metiria Turei.

We think that the Green Party Caucus need to take a long hard look at themselves and with your support, we can send them a powerful message.

There are 12 members of the Green Party Caucus left.

