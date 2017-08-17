Here’s something you may not have known: Maori are being discriminated against in law

People in New Plymouth kicked him out, but he’s still trying to work off that white guilt.

Current Electoral Law Discriminates Against Māori And Must Go Former Mayor of New Plymouth, Andrew Judd, and Māori Party candidate for Te Tai Hauāuru, Howie Tamati, are joining forces to ask the Government to get rid of a law which discriminates against Māori. “The inconsistent approach by the Crown, with the question of Māori representation on Councils is unfair.” says Former Mayor of New Plymouth Andrew Judd. …“The Local Electoral Act is flawed, discriminatory, and serves to directly alienate Māori rights. Ultimately, it prevents Māori from genuinely participating in local government decision-making processes.” “The jurisdiction, protocols and process around establishing Māori wards on district councils should be the same as for that of other wards, such as geographical and rural wards.”

Let’s see. Anyone can stand for council. Anyone has one vote, and only one vote.

Doesn’t seem broken to me.

Mr Tamati says that Māori representation is fundamentally a Treaty right. He encourages the Government to make this a priority in its decision-making on this issue. “My argument is that Māori representation in local government is actually about Treaty Partner representation. This country was founded on the Treaty of Waitangi. The Treaty acknowledges the special rights of each partner. Since 1840, Māori have fought for this country to honour the Treaty that established it and the rights documented within. The Government must first and foremost approach this issue in this way,” he says.

Anyone can stand for council. Even Maori. No, really. I think that has the Treaty obligations well covered.

Maori people can run for office and Maori people can vote. They have exactly the same voting rights as non-Maori.

If anything, we need to get rid of Maori seats in central government. These are an archaic and unnecessary leftover from a time when Maori were not treated as equal partners under the Treaty and in law.

To have parallel voting systems is, in and of itself, separatism.