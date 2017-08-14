Here’s the thing: there is no water fight. It’s already given to Maori

No matter who you vote for, National or Labour, your birthrights are going to be traded away for votes.

The policies of Labour’s new leader Jacinda Ardern on Maori seats and a water tax should send a chill through Hobson’s Pledge supporters.

Ardern would entrench the Maori seats because they “need to be treated the same way we treat all the other laws around elections and that means you should have at least 75 percent of Parliament agree what you are going to do with them”. See http://www.waateanews.com/Waatea+News.html?story_id=MTY5ODQ%3D&v=792

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters had promised a referendum on the Maori seats.

If seats were entrenched we could end up with most Maori-ancestry voters on the general roll and redundant Maori seats remaining because politicians think they should stay.

Ardern also proposed royalties for bottled water, irrigation schemes and other commercial uses, with most of the money used to settle the Maori claim for ownership of fresh water and some going to regional councils. See https://www.nbr.co.nz/article/labour-confirms-royalties-bottled-water-and-irrigation-schemes-b-206260#.WYup-p4KNU4.facebook

Of course, all details would be revealed later. However, if nobody owns the water there would be no royalties. If everyone owns the water, then royalties should be shared with everyone and not limited to citizens with a particular ancestry.