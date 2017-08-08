He’s got a job where he can keep the tattoo. ‘Cause his clients won’t complain – they’ll be dead soon

Not often we report good news stories. This one deserves your time.

The man with the famed Devast8 tattoo has finally found a job as a chicken chaser. Mark Cropp’s new job involves catching chickens on farms and putting them into “modules” before they are taken for slaughter. He works between 12 and 14 hours a day and is paid $16 an hour for his labour. “Cropp is incredibly happy in his new job, and made the decision to stop having his tattoo removed because the chickens don’t care how he looks,” reports The Mirror.

Great. And I mean that. If he is genuine about wanting to make a new start, that would be the way to do it. There are lots of jobs where even a gross facial tattoo doesn’t matter. Hell, in this case it may even be an asset.

If he takes the right path, the tattoo will become irrelevant. People will get to know he’s now a good bastard, and more opportunities will open up. He might be managing a whole group of chicken chasers before long.

– The Mirror, via NZ Herald