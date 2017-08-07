Hobson’s Pledge calls out Nats to match Winston’s referendum call

Hobson’s Pledge has called out the National party.
They want National to match’s Winston Peters’ pledge to hold a referendum to axe the Maori seats.
Labour has yet another leader and the Green Party is overrun with a leader’s past indiscretions, what is the National Party about to do?
One thing they could do would be to match the promise made by Winston Peters to hold a binding referendum of all voters on the future of the Maori seats.
This could stem the flow of National voters, disillusioned with the party’s race-based policies that are dividing New Zealand, to New Zealand First.
The UMR Research that sparked Labour’s leadership change had New Zealand First on 16 percent, the Greens on 15 percent, and National slipping to 42 percent. See https://i.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/95283948/second-blow-for-labour-with-own-pollsters-putting-it-on-23-per-cent
In 2003 Bill English pledged, at the annual conference of the Lower North Island region of the National Party, that a future National Government would scrap Maori electorates.
Since one law for all used to be National’s policy, the timing is right to do it now, with Maori more than adequately represented in Parliament.
Incidentally, the new-look Labour Party has ruled out a referendum on Maori seats, which probably rules them out from working with New Zealand First. See http://www.radionz.co.nz/news/political/336555/labour-rules-out-maori-seat-referendum
Labour have said they are perfectly happy with race-based seats, probably because they have all but one of them giving them a six seat head start on any count. You may be sure that should they lose the seats in the future then they will call for them to be removed as well.
National did have this policy once, and Bill English even advocated for it in the past. Good on Hobson’s Pledge for reminding him of that.
-Hobsons’ Pledge
