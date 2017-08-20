Hooton drinks the Koolaid on Jacindarella

It looks like Matthew Hooton hasn’t just drunk the Koolaid, he is now gargling it.

Napoleon preferred lucky generals and it seems Labour has found one in Jacinda Ardern. Twice in the last week the new Labour leader has been on the brink of catastrophe and both times she has been saved with the help of unlikely guardian angels.

Are any of those guardian angels the Media party?

The first potential disaster concerned water allocation. […] The National-led government has had nine years to address the issue but has chosen not to. It had the perfect opportunity to deal with it without undue controversy when the Land and Water Forum successfully achieved a consensus among farmers, foresters, horticulturalists, the tourism industry, other business sectors and all the main environmental groups. The government responded by treating the consensus as a menu not an integrated strategy and tried to cherry pick the elements that polled best. Predictably, the consensus fell apart and the country now learns that National has bureaucrats working in secret to spring a price on water on the public this November anyway. On this as on so many other issues, the National-led government has proven itself over nine years to be lazy, visionlessness, arrogant, complacent, dishonest and house-trained by the even worse Wellington bureaucracy. Into the vacuum National’s inaction has created strode Ms Ardern with a water-tax proposal developed by David Parker, the father of the emissions trading scheme.

I’m not sure developed is the right word especially as David Parker is now threatening people with punitive tax hikes if they argue with him.

Bizarrely, on the advice of strategist Rob Salmond – the mastermind of Labour’s infamous “Chinese sounding names” initiative – Ms Ardern and Mr Parker decided that it would be better to announce the proposal without specifying the price, which later turned out to be a mere 2c per 1000 litres of water if used for irrigation and 10c per litre if used for bottled water. This was roughly as intelligent as had Sir Michael Cullen announced in 1999 he would increase the top tax rate from 33% but not specify by how much. It created a second vacuum that allowed National to define the impact of the policy in any way it chose. It also turned out that Coca-Cola Amatil would be exempt from Labour’s tax when producing not just soft-drinks but also bottled water under its Pump brand. This all risked the policy becoming a joke. Luckily for Ms Ardern, Labour was rescued by National campaign chairman Steven Joyce and his proxy Michelle Boag, who couldn’t help themselves but make up ludicrous stories of $2.80 apples and $18 cabbages, entirely blowing the government’s credibility and giving Labour time to fix the mess. The real questions now are whether a price of 2c per 1000 litres is too low to make a difference and whether we will find out in November that National’s planned water tax is higher. National could have avoided all this had it just acted responsibly and seriously on the issue sometime over the last nine years.

Michelle Boag poo-fingered everything, she always does.

An even more unlikely guardian angel rescued Ms Ardern on Tuesday. The intervention into Australian politics by her education spokesman Chris Hipkins as an agent of the Australian Labor Party to bring down the Australian National Party leader and deputy prime minister was appalling and probably a breach of the New Zealand parliament’s rules. Worse, Mr Hipkins concocted an entirely implausible story about the circumstances that led him to ask questions in our parliament on behalf of Labour’s trans-Tasman allies. Once again, though, Ms Ardern was lucky. Just at the point she risked coming under pressure to throw Mr Hipkins under the same bus with which she so decisively despatched former Greens co-leader Metiria Turei, Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop launched an attack on the New Zealand Labour Party that represented a much greater interference in our domestic politics than Mr Hipkins’ original sin. Referring specifically to our forthcoming election, Ms Bishop said she would find it difficult to build trust with a Labour-led government.

Bishop wasn’t wrong. But the media gleefully used it to protect their darling.

In the diplomatic world, such a comment by the foreign minister of a democracy about the domestic politics of another is outrageous and it relegated Mr Hipkins’ idiocy to the second tier of news reports. Especially once New Zealand’s foreign minister Gerry Brownlee failed to stick up for the New Zealand team and instead backed Ms Bishop, Ms Ardern had an opportunity to play stateswoman, which she did with aplomb. The next day, Ms Bishop largely backed down and prime minister Bill English intervened over the top of Mr Brownlee to gently chide the Australians. Ms Ardern, of course, had better not rely on more guardian angels turning up the way Mr Joyce, Ms Boag, Ms Bishop and Mr Brownlee did over the last week. The overall impression is that there is something a bit rickety about how Labour is operating right now, reminiscent of the mad eight weeks of Mike Moore prime ministership in 1990. But Labour can still take some comfort that whereas the four grey men who preceded her would routinely see triumph turn to disaster, Ms Ardern’s record thus far is that the stars are on her side to enjoy the opposite.

Jacinda Ardern is nothing more than a collection of bumper sticker slogans and headlines…she is lucky the Media party have decided to promote her and that Bill English is such a drop kick.

-NBR