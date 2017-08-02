Hooton tells the Nats not to be complacent

Yesterday around parliament Paula Bennet and Bill English were looking like thunder after the decapitation of Andrew Little.

That nice Comrade Cindy had shown she could take heads, even if she was squeamish about it and asked he chop his own head off first.

Matthew Hooton, who predicted this whole play back in February, has a warning for the Nats.

Centre-right political columnist Matthew Hooton has a warning for National – don’t just sit back and say “what a shambles the Labour Party is in.” Jacinda Ardern has been elected as new Labour leader following the resignation of Andrew Little today while Kelvin Davis has been elected unopposed as her deputy. Mr Hooton says although National’s campaign manager Steven Joyce is always counselling the party to not be complacent ahead of the September general election, “if the main message is we mustn’t be complacent, that is in fact complacent.” “It would be very easy to underestimate Jacinda Ardern. This may work for Labour, with the promise of free tertiary education and perhaps higher KiwiSaver subsidies,” he says. In a press conference today, Ms Ardern says Labour needed some fresh policies for the election campaign and hinted at free tertiary education. Mr Hooton says Labour has promised to deliver that quite a way out in the future, which is the worst of all worlds for today’s younger voters who are being promised that they will have to pay for tertiary education while their younger siblings will get it for free. “That’s hardly a powerful message,” he says. Mr Hooton thinks in an attempt to get a gamechanger before voters that Labour will say relatively soon that it will offer free tertiary education from the next academic year, he says. “A change of leadership is not going to do much for Labour given the disastrous situation they are in. What they will be looking for is very big, very powerful bribes for voters who may not vote at all or may be considering voting Greens.”

I don’t agree with Matthew Hooton about underestimating Jacinda Ardern. She is thick, dead set thick. A nice person on the surface, but nasty under the skin. Just ask any female Nat MP about her.

Mr Hooton says he can’t see NZ First leader Winston Peters agreeing for Ms Ardern to become prime minister in a coalition government, as he would see seniority counts for something. “If the numbers exist for a Labour, NZ First, Green government to be formed after the election he could say to her, ‘You’re only 37, I’m 72, how about I become prime minister and mentor you’ in that role in the way he would see as Winston Churchill tutoring Queen Elizabeth.” It’s more likely Mr Peters would seek that arrangement with Ms Ardern than he would have with Andrew Little as Labour leader, Mr Hooton says.



Everyone is expecting Winston Peters to demand this and demand that.

I wonder what would happen if Winston confounded them all and said to Bill English, you are the largest party, “Go ahead form a government, we’ll sit on the cross-benches and make you grovel to me for every single piece of legislation. Sure, I’ll give you supply, but nothing else.”

All of a sudden the arrogance of national MPs about not dealing with Winston would evaporate. That would be their worst nightmare, watching Bill English have to bend the knee to Winston for every single piece of legislation.

No, far better to make him own it, by making him PM. Much easier to control.

The scenario plays the same for Comrade Cindy and the Chief Thief of the Greens.

Just because it has never happened in NZ yet, doesn’t mean it can’t or won’t happen. You read it here first.

