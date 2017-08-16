Housing for the least fortunate – we’re not making any headway

The Salvation Army estimates the country needs to build a minimum of 2000 social houses a year for at least the next decade just to meet demand.

Its study, ‘Taking Stock’, found the country’s social housing stock needs to grow from 82,000 to more than 100,000 in the next decade.

The report’s author, Alan Johnson, said another 2000 a year was the bare minimum that needed to be constructed and half of those were needed in Auckland.

“This number isn’t something that we say ‘look this would be nice to have’.

“What we’re saying is ‘if we don’t do this… we’ll have increasing levels of street homelessness, we’ll have people living in poorer and poorer housing conditions and their lives will suffer as a result of that’.”

But Social Housing Minister Amy Adams said in a statement the government was investing a record amount in social and emergency accommodation, with plans to grow the number of stock from 66,000 to 72,000 in the next three years.

She said the government had changed the system to one that provided wraparound services while increasing supply.

The director of community housing sector group Community Housing Aotearoa, Scott Figenshow, said the figures should not come as a surprise as previous studies showed a similar need.

“We’re still behind, we’re not generating nearly enough social or genuinely affordable housing and we’re not catching up. So I think the problem is continuing to get worse.”