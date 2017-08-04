They hung David Garrett for his youthful indiscretion, why does the fraudster Turei get a free pass?

The university professor who can’t say my name reckons electoral fraud is just a trifling matter:

Andrew Geddis, a law professor at Otago University, said a person could only enrol at a place they had been a resident at for at least one month and they must enrol at the place they last resided at.

“If Ms Turei never actually lived in the property with her child’s father, then she had no legal right to enrol there to vote.

“That would mean that her enrolling is an offence under, as it was then, the Electoral Act 1956 which technically is punishable by up to three months imprisonment,” he said.

The vote would also be invalid, Mr Geddis said.

But he said prosecutions were not taken up for the offence, and the time to take any action – six months from the date the offence was committed – had long since passed.

“We’re talking about the actions of someone who was 23 at the time… 23-year-olds have been known to do stupid things, especially when they want to support their friends,” Mr Geddis said.

“As a politician, she certainly shouldn’t be doing things that call into question the electoral process but, once again, I don’t think any other New Zealander would be hung for what she’s done.”