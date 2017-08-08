Impertinent questions for three politicians about partnership schools

Just before Labour MP Kelvin Davis was announced as Deputy leader he said he would resign if the two Maori partnership schools up north in his electorate were closed by Labour if they become the government. He forgot that the very successful Vanguard Military school is in the electorate he is standing for of Te Tai Tokerau as it includes West Auckland and the North Shore. He also forgot that Middle school West Auckland is another partnership school in his electorate. Both of these schools have a high percentage of Maori on their roll. I have the following impertinent questions for Kelvin Davis.

Will you resign if Labour closes Vanguard Military school that has a roll of over 50% Maori? Will you resign if Labour closes West Auckland Middle school that has a roll that is 88% Maori and Pasifika? If you will only resign for the two Whangarei schools why won’t you defend Vanguard Military School and West Auckland Middle School?

The Labour party have told Partnership schools that they will close them down or convert them into state integrated schools or a special character school if they become the government. New Labour leader Jacinda Adern has confirmed this stance.

State schools own their own property and charge fees to students. Partnership Schools don’t own their own property, they lease and their students can’t afford fees. Labour needs to explain how it would be possible to convert partnership schools into state schools. My questions for Chris Hipkins are:

Will Labour pay partnership schools’ leases? Will Labour provide property to partnership schools? If Labour forces partnership schools to convert to a form of special character school will they back-fill the establishment costs from 7% of what state schools get to 100% of what state schools get? Has the Labour Party thought through the logistics of their stance since what they are proposing is far more complex than just a name change?

…charter school model will be scrapped under a Labour Government – but existing schools won’t necessarily close.

…new candidate Willie Jackson on the weekend said the principle of charter or “partnership” schools would remain under Labour.

As chair of the National Urban Maori Authority Jackson has been a driving force behind the charter school Te Kura Maori o Waatea, which opened in 2015.

He has previously publicly criticised Labour and its education spokesman Chris Hipkins for campaigning to get rid of them On the weekend Jackson [said] that Labour would get rid of the partnership school name and model… -NZHerald

Willie Jackson is not the only Labour person with close links to a Partnership school. Peeni Henare along with Kelvin Davis attended a fundraiser for a school run by the He Puna Marama Trust in Whangarei despite opposition from his then leader Andrew Little. Rise up Academy is closely associated with MP William Sua. Labour needs to provide the public with the details of what their closures or changes are going to involve in specific not general terms. There is one more impertinent question that I would like Chris Hipkins to answer:

Are the partnership schools where Labour MPs are involved protected from closure and are those without links to Labour MPs vulnerable to closure?

NZ First MP Tracy Martin has been a vocal opponent of partnership schools just like Labour’s Chris Hipkins and the Green Party’s Catherine Delahunty. I have the following impertinent questions for her.

What do you think that this political stance will gain for NZ First? The mainstay of the PPTA and NZEI are all voting Labour or Green and always have. What about the thousands of families who have kids in the charter schools, or who wish to send their kids to one for a better chance, all who are most likely labour voters? If NZ First supported Partnership schools do you agree there would potentially be thousands of votes to be secured? Does your opposition to Partnership schools mean that NZ First is more likely to form a coalition with Labour? Why is NZ First against parents and students having a choice?

New Zealand First is strongly opposed to “charter” or “partnership” schools; public funding for these privately owned profit making opportunities would be ended by New Zealand First. -nzfirst

There are strong ties between the Auckland RSA and Vanguard Military school. If the Labour Party ever forms a government with NZ First as their coalition partner I imagine that the RSA would mobilise their forces to fight back hard if they tried to close Vanguard down. Of the two political parties, I expect that NZ First would be the most affected by a lack of support at the next election if New Zealand’s only Military school was closed.