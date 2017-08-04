More information about the dishonesty of self-confessed fraudster Metiria Turei

As we all suspected there is more to Metiria Turei’s fraud than what she revealed.
Newshub has been investigatiing:
Greens Co-Leader Metiria Turei promised investigators at a meeting today that she’ll repay the money she defrauded from Work and Income.
It’s been two and a half weeks since her admission that she lied about the number of flatmates she had while on the benefit, and Newshub has uncovered more questions about her living situation.
Ms Turei says she claimed a benefit between 1993 and 1998. The habitation index – that’s an official public record of addresses collated from the electoral roll – shows Ms Turei listed at the same address as her daughter’s father, Paul Hartley, in both 1993 and 1994.
That’s significant – if she was living at the same address as her baby’s father she would not have been eligible for the benefit she claimed, the Domestic Purposes Benefit.
We showed the evidence to Ms Turei on Tuesday, and asked whether the electoral roll had not been updated or whether the father was living with Ms Turei.
“I’m not sure”, “I’d have to have a look”, “I was living in Mt Eden at the time”, she told Newshub.
“I’m not talking about the personal relationships or other people.”
So, it is more than just flatmates. It appears she was living with the baby’s daddy. That turned out to be another fraud. Turei admitting last night she used the address to register illegally in Mt Albert electorate to vote for a friend. She also refused to disclose who the father of the child was, but we all know now. Presumably IRD will be chasing him for liable parent contributions and recovery of child support payments. If they don’t then he is a dead beat dad.
She’s lied yet again, misleading the voting public with her confession to fraud.
She must be charged. This is a larger example of fraud than she previously admitted to.
-Newshub
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.