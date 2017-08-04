More information about the dishonesty of self-confessed fraudster Metiria Turei

As we all suspected there is more to Metiria Turei’s fraud than what she revealed.

Newshub has been investigatiing:

Greens Co-Leader Metiria Turei promised investigators at a meeting today that she’ll repay the money she defrauded from Work and Income.

It’s been two and a half weeks since her admission that she lied about the number of flatmates she had while on the benefit, and Newshub has uncovered more questions about her living situation.

Ms Turei says she claimed a benefit between 1993 and 1998. The habitation index – that’s an official public record of addresses collated from the electoral roll – shows Ms Turei listed at the same address as her daughter’s father, Paul Hartley, in both 1993 and 1994.

That’s significant – if she was living at the same address as her baby’s father she would not have been eligible for the benefit she claimed, the Domestic Purposes Benefit.

We showed the evidence to Ms Turei on Tuesday, and asked whether the electoral roll had not been updated or whether the father was living with Ms Turei.

“I’m not sure”, “I’d have to have a look”, “I was living in Mt Eden at the time”, she told Newshub.

“I’m not talking about the personal relationships or other people.”