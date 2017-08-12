The inherent dishonesty of the NZ Herald and John Drinnan

The NZ Herald is inherently dishonest. Let me tell you why and I’ll give two examples.

The first example is their front page from yesterday:

You can see from their editing that Jacinda Ardern is at the front, with Gareth Morgan and Winston Peters just behind her and at the back is a photo of Bill English.

If you didn’t read the article you would believe that their polling shows Jacinda Ardern is the most trustworthy. There are other subtle things too. Winston has a grumpy look, Jacinda is sunny and cheerful and Bill looks washed out. They’ve done that on purpose.

And what about the article this front page was promoting?

First, the headline:

So, the headline says that Bill English is the most trusted and Jacinda Ardern is close on his tail…really?

Audrey Young starts her article with another lie:

Prime Minister Bill English is the politician who is most trusted to do what he says he will do, but new Labour leader Jacinda Ardern rates very closely behind, according to a new Herald-ZB-Kantar TNS poll.

Gareth Morgan, the leader of the Opportunities Party, came in a respectable fourth behind Winston Peters, ahead of many current politicians, and is poised to pick up some fractured support in the wake of the Green Party crisis.

So, the article says Bill English is the most trusted and Jacinda Ardern close behind. More on this later. The image is the big lie because they show that Jacinda is in front, Winston and Gareth second and third with Bill in last place. Yet Audrey Young’s second paragraph shows the real order is Bill English, then Jacinda Ardern, then Winston Peters, then Gareth Morgan.

Now, Audrey Young, still wetting her knickers over Jacinda Ardern claims that Jacinda Ardern is just behind. Is this true?

The survey asked “which of these politicians do you trust most to do what they say they will do”. English was trusted by 31 per cent and Ardern, after just a week as leader, by 26 per cent. New Zealand First leader Winston Peters polled 14 per cent followed by Gareth Morgan on 4 per cent.

Is five points behind close on his tail really?

This is nothing but dishonesty from the NZ Herald. They know in this clickbait world that people don’t read articles, so the photo frames the story, the first two paragraphs likewise, but the detail is buried down the article.

It would pay to know that journalists in NZME. are now rewarded on the basis of clickbait. Internal sources tell me that part of their pay is now determined by the number of clicks stories get. The same source also told me that of the 240 odd direct staff who report to editor Shayne Currie rated him at an average of nine out of 100, in a recent management survey. So, there are problems inside NZME. with senior management.

Michael Boggs the CEO has his own problems because of injudicious use of CC on his emails in relation to a serious staff matter. That will play out in court in due course, unless they pay the drug and alcohol fuelled idiot who was sent a copy of the email wanting to get rid of him any old way they can a considerable amount of coin to go away and shut up. There is a slight problem there…I know all about it.

Which brings me to another example of the dishonesty of the NZ Herald and of John Drinnan.

Yesterday he ran a hit piece against me and Carrick Graham. It sounds dreadful unless you know the full story. The truth and the NZ Herald are strangers though, especially when it comes to hitting me or my mate Carrick Graham.

At the bottom of the article it states this:

Graham declined to comment. Slater did not respond to a request for comment.

There is a reason why I did not respond to a request for comment. None was ever made.

John Drinnan also misled over his comment about Carrick Graham, who has published his correspondence with Drinnan.

So, Drinnan was lining up a hit job, he emailed Carrick Graham, but never emailed me. He stated that Carrick Graham declined to comment but as you can see there is a substantial comment, but it didn’t suit the hit job he was planning.

John Drinnan is a nasty, spiteful, dirty little hack who rang my sponsors, my customers and other acquaintances and also hounded other people out of jobs and advertising all as a result of Dirty Politics. Here he is carrying on his sad little vendetta, all aided and abetted by a shabby tabloid that used to be the newspaper of record for this country.

If you want to know why I am not on NewstalkZB, it is because Shayne Currie and Rachel Smalley continue to block me appearing on any show. It is active and deliberate. They ignore my audience and try to ignore me. What they don’t realise is how deep my connections exist within NZME and the NZ Herald. For actions like these there are consequences. I did nothing except have a different political view point. For that I continue to be harassed and hounded by shabby little weasels from the NZ Herald.

You can see how dishonest they are, especially John Drinnan, who lays claim to being a media commentator but does the very things he hates to other people. They manipulate facts, lie outright and mislead their customers. Why anyone subscribes to their rag is beyond me.

They have considerable resources to deploy against people they decide to campaign against and hound into financial ruin or worse. They don’t care. This is why we are building a firewall of loyal subscribers…so that we can take the fight to dishonest media, and stand our ground in the face of concerted attacks by liberal media against conservative voices. The more resources we have the better we can take that fight to them.

For the record Carrick and I stood up for a woman being subjected to physical and emotional violence by a male in a position of power. I’m proud of that stance. The Herald seeks to demean it. Where were they when this woman took the story to them?

If you support what we do here and aren’t a subscriber then please consider signing up. Shortly we will announce extended membership packages, but in the meantime at least you will enjoy an ad free experience.

-a newspaper