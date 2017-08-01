Insider allegations that the Conservative Party was part funded by stolen money will not get tested in court

Of the three causes that Colin Craig brought against Jacky Stiekema, she vehemently denied being the source of the second and third right from the start. Here are these causes:

As the judgment shows, the court is satisfied Mrs Stiekema was not the person behind those statements, which means one or more people other than Mrs Stiekema who allegedly worked for Mr Craig at Centurion allegedly had inside knowledge shared those with Mr Stringer.

Mr Craig wanted those statements tested in open court. I would imagine there is some disappointment that the tactical error of allegedly attributing them to the wrong person leaves Mr Craig with a whole new problem. Who is the alleged defamer that works or worked for him that has inside knowledge of alleged fraud at Centurion?

According to court documents published on Whaleoil, the actual source(s) is/are still actively communicating with Mr Stringer as recently as last month.

So did the Conservative Party benefit from money obtained by alleged fraud? It would appear that’s not a question for the Stiekema trial.