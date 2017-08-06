Islam through the eyes of a British soldier

A soldier left a comment and some photos on Tommy Robinson’s post about his newly published book Mohammed’s Koran.

Dear Tommy

I served in Basra, Iraq and Helmand, Afghanistan and I would like to thank you for this book.I have seen the horrors is Islam in person, the perpetrators were the civvies, not just the Taliban. I have said for years, the west will become Islamic unless we decode the Quran, and we teach it in Schools, the real Islam that is.

I was taught Islam, the Quran by an Iraqi born, ex Muslim who left Islam and ran to America to become an interpreter. The teachings of hate, slavery, killing Jews, Christians, I knew all this a long time ago and I have been threatened, silenced by the very government I went to the east to protect.



Far leftism and liberalism has become the greatest threat to the west, we are our own enemy’s and the Muslims are smart, this is true. Muslims will use our own fears against us, our own weak against our strong, conquer and divide.

Islam is not a problem, we can crush Islam in Europe with the proper education, understanding and path. Your book is a first, a first of many and I can only hope one day it reaches our schools, schools that have leftist teachers, liberal leaders who weaken our children and blind them from 1400 years of Islamic violence and war, but only through death will people learn.

We will have to accept our people dying, our children, because it is the only way to force awareness of the real threat which is Islam. What I saw in the east has scarred me to this day but, I must thank you.

The problem we faced in Afghanistan was 80% of Muslims could not read Arabic, so have never actually read the entire Quran, they were not sure who to side with, us or the Taliban who taught them teachings they have never seen before.

This problem exists in the west, millions of Muslims not knowing that their very own religion calls for their own deaths if they do not follow the entire Quran. Their leaders only taught the people the peaceful verses, they did this so the masses of Muslims were peaceful and ignorant, which paved the way for Islamic extremists to exist in the shadows, pulling the strings.

If you cannot see the enemy, hear the enemy, then there is no enemy until they reveal their position.

If the majority of the world believes Islam is peaceful because the majority of Muslims are peaceful, this allows the real Muslims to spread Islam and conquer through the back door. Our ancestors would laugh at the idea of mosques being in the UK, and today it’s a reality.

A Taliban commander once told me, All Islam needs is time.It does not matter, 1000 years, 2000 years as long as it exists, it will grow and spread, along with the hatred and violence. An offensive and intelligent Jihad.

Thank you for this book, it will help those who wish to understand, and it will break down the leftist barrier of lies with truth that weakens our people.

Then someone asked him how many babies he’d killed in Afghanistan….

None, not a single child was killed by us however the Taliban were very fond of using children. They would use children to climb under our tanks, walk in fields to locate their I.e.d’s, spy on us or just steal from us.

I see that my post will attract many liberals, misinformed Muslims and leftist goons so this will be my last comment. Muslims, the Taliban would attack us from schools,buildings with woman and children because they knew we would not attack back, using their own people as shields was common and still is. The war was illegal yes, based on a lie to cover the truth, but was very much needed. Pre 2004, Isis was on the rise. Terrorist groups from all over were recruiting Muslims to create an army, to create Isis which they successfully managed. Financed by Hamas, hezbollah and al Qaeda, Isis was impossible to stop…

The western Muslims, descendants of refugees who ran from Islamic terror now today attacking the very army of the very people that gave them safe haven, who saved their families from Islamic terror groups such as the Taliban who kill any Muslim who refuses to aid their cause. It’s sad to see. The leftists and liberals honestly believe the Muslims in the east were just walking around peacefully, minding their own business until Europe invaded……

This is not the truth, far from it. Sometimes, the comfortable lies mask the hurtful truth…

What’s worse is so many British, European and even Arab nationals have been slaughtered by Islamic groups and yet British, European and Arab nationals are against the war against terrorism.

Knowledge is power, seeing is believing and I pity those who know nothing but what they see on the BBC.

-FB