Islamic Guide to debating the annoying Infidel *humour

Infidel: Why does Islam call for the death of apostates and critics of Islam?

Answer: Your information is false. ” To you your religion to me my religion.”

Infidel: Islam was spread by the sword.

Answer: That is a big lie spread by the Jews and Hindus, The Qur’an says ” there is no compulsion in religion.”

Infidel: Look at these violent verses from the Qur’an…

Answer: You are cherry picking. Look at this peaceful verse from the Qur’an and anyway your translation is wrong.

Infidel: Here are ten different translations that all give a similar meaning.

Answer: You can only truly understand the Qur’an if you can read Arabic.

Infidel: I can speak and read Arabic and I agree with these translations.

Answer: Those verses don’t mean what they appear to mean as they are symbolic and metaphorical.

Infidel: Even if these are symbolic and metaphorical I still think they are disturbing.

Answer: You cannot fully understand verses from the Qur’an and their context without reading the Hadith and Sira as well.

Infidel: Look here at the context of these verses as indicated by these Hadiths where they describe Muhammad taking sex slaves, robbing caravans, murdering and torturing people and marrying a six-year-old girl.

Answer: All Hadiths and Siras are hearsay and are false and the only truth is in the Qur’an.