Who was that man? (Andrew Little’s press conference)
Islamic Guide to debating the annoying Infidel *humour

by SB on August 2, 2017 at 4:30pm

**Hat tip zeepertje.com

Infidel: Why does Islam call for the death of apostates and critics of Islam?

Answer: Your information is false. ” To you your religion to me my religion.”

Infidel: Islam was spread by the sword.

Answer:  That is a big lie spread by the Jews and Hindus, The Qur’an says ” there is no compulsion in religion.”

Infidel: Look at these violent verses from the Qur’an…

Answer: You are cherry picking. Look at this peaceful verse from the Qur’an and anyway your translation is wrong.

Infidel: Here are ten different translations that all give a similar meaning.

Answer: You can only truly understand the Qur’an if you can read Arabic.

Infidel: I can speak and read Arabic and I agree with these translations.

Answer: Those verses don’t mean what they appear to mean as they are symbolic and metaphorical.

Infidel: Even if these are symbolic and metaphorical I still think they are disturbing.

Answer: You cannot fully understand verses from the Qur’an and their context without reading the Hadith and Sira as well.

MUHAMMAD INTERROGATES KINANA, the leader of the Nadir Jews of Khaybar, while one of his men pours lamp oil onto a fire that was started on his chest. Muhammad tortured him so that he would reveal the whereabouts of tribal treasures he had withheld that

Infidel: Look here at the context of these verses as indicated by these Hadiths where they describe Muhammad taking sex slaves, robbing caravans, murdering and torturing people and marrying a six-year-old girl.

Answer: All Hadiths and Siras are hearsay and are false and the only truth is in the Qur’an.

 

 

 

 

 

