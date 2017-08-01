It’s Jacinda and Kelvin

Radio NZ will be live streaming the broadcast, you can watch here.
Jacinda Ardern and Kelvin Davis have been elected unopposed at a caucus meeting as Labour’s new leader and deputy.
Andrew Little stepped aside as Labour leader this morning and endorsed Ms Ardern as his replacement.
Ms Ardern is expected to address media shortly, when Labour’s caucus meeting ends.
This will be an open post about Labour’s “Fresher Approach”.
