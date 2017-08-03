It’s over. Civilised society that is.

We’ve lost the fight. A reader emails

Check out the form from VTNZ to apply for a licence.

No idea when this started happening, but I think they have the wording wrong if their intention is to please the people that want to be something other than Male or Female, the only two genders physically and physiologically possible. Indeterminate doesn’t mean “other” it means you don’t know which of the two options you are. So they should just as easily have put Don’t Know.

Don’t know? Not sure? Intend to change it soon? Change it back? Waiting to become 18 so your irresponsible parents allow you to pick something? Regretting a surgical intervention and wanting to switch back? Wanting a surgical intervention, but don’t have the courage? Or the money? Are you a cat? Or a bridge? Or perhaps an alien from Alpha Centauri?

Never fear. The New Zealand government now has a form you can fill in that won’t make you feel bad about having to choose male or female.

– via email