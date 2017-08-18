Jacinda Ardern and the Hand that rocks the cradle

I spoke earlier of Jacinda Ardern desperately needing someone like Heather Simpson if she is to survive in the job. So who is really running the Labour party right now? We all know it isn’t Ardern.

Ardern is on record as not wanting to be Prime Minister. With last night’s poll at 37%, that may very well be a possibility now.

What will she do if Winston does decide to go with Labour? Give the PM role to Winston?

Or will we see yet another Labour leadership change?

Now that the pipe dream of a change of government is more likely than ever, it is time Jacinda Ardern lets her voters know: Will she stick around and be Prime Minister?