Did Jacinda Ardern manage to deflect most of the damage?

How did Jacinda do?
….National was quick to seize on it as a way to undermine new Labour leader Jacinda Ardern’s inexperience, just two weeks into the job.
Ardern’s response, however, was straight out of the Helen Clark play book. Clark operated on the golden rule that no one ever lost votes by standing up to the Aussies.
Australia has been plunged into a constitutional crisis by the Barnaby Joyce citizenship scandal
Ardern didn’t mince words about Hipkins, whose behaviour she said was completely inappropriate. Ardern even offered to talk to Bishop and talked up the importance of the relationship. But she would not apologise.
Labour’s new leader could have had the wind knocked out of her by the force of Bishop’s attack. But she managed to look decisive and unflappable.
Hipkins has done Ardern no favours, however. News that the ALP staffer who raised the citizenship issue with Hipkins used to work alongside him in Wellington further muddies the water. Marcus Ganley is a top adviser to Australian MP Penny Wong, and used to work for Labour leader Phil Goff.
Intentional or not, the suggestion that one of her MPs was grubbing around for dirt is precisely the sort of behaviour that will undermine Ardern’s pitch as a breath of fresh political air.
I have spent considerable time watching Jacinda Ardern face the media pack, with specific attention towards her micro expressions.
On the surface, she did a very good job. Better than Andrew, David or David would have done.
What should worry National is that she is extremely capable of delivering statements as true even if she herself knows them not to be. In fact, it was easier to look at David Parker standing next to her to see where he really took joy from the answers where Ardern appeared to get away with either skirting the question or delivering a dead pan answer that nobody believed in.
– Tracy Watkin, Stuff
