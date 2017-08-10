Jacinda didn’t save Labour. Metiria did

Three weeks ago, Metiria Turei rolled the dice with nothing less at stake than all the gains the Greens had made in recent elections – from a 5-6 percent party to a 10-12 percent party. Frustration at their inability to get into government and Labour’s stumbling performance over the last three years saw the Greens opt for the high-risk high-reward strategy. But was it a naive strategy, and how well was it implemented?

The major problems were that no reparation was offered right from the start and that no contrition was visible right to the end. The word that bubbled to the top was smug.

Inadvertently, ironically, and at the cost of her own political career and her party’s reputation for taking the high moral ground, Turei has breathed new life into Labour and done more to change the government than she probably dared hope. It’s just not happened the way she would have wanted to.

The Government will change, just not the way that Metiria would have liked. It is clear that the high risk strategy have just shown how electorally toxic the Green party is. Nobody wants to deal with them.

– Tim Watkin, RNZ