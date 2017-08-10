James Shaw should commit political seppuku as well

It is my belief that James Shaw should be committing political seppuku along with Metiria Turei.

He stood there the other night after two MPs quit the party in an act of integrity and defiance at the shenanigans going on inside the Greens that was justifying long-term, deliberate and calculated fraud.

Their conscience got the better of them and now they are pariahs. James Shaw threw them under the bus like the good little Stalinist he is.

But as the pressure built, from continuing leaks, it has become clear that James Shaw was literally a possum in the headlights.

He’s been lied to and he bought the lies. That makes him unfit to lead the Greens and unfit to hold a ministerial warrant.

He stood there beside Metiria Turei and lapped it all up. He enabled the fraudster. He excused the fraudster. He stood by the fraudster as she cried her river of crocodile tears.

Yesterday, after Turei slit her political wrist he doubled down and basically described her as a living saint, akin to Mother Teresa.

Whilst it is undeniable that Mother Teresa helped the poor, all Metiria Turei did was help herself…to taxpayer cash.

He is as culpable for the state the Green party is in as Metiria Turei.

He should go too.

But, it appears there is actually no honour in the Green party, unless you count honour amongst thieves as honour.

James Shaw is an idiot. Leighton Smith called it.

He should go too…and take his own cloud of smug with him.