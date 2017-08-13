James Shaw gets desperate and courts Gareth Morgan

Green Party leader James Shaw says his embattled party could work with The Opportunities Party if the Gareth Morgan-headed party makes it into Parliament.

And after a turbulent week, which has seen the exit of Metiria Turei as co-leader and the high-profile defections of other two long-time MPs, Shaw has revealed the Greens are set to reveal a new look as the election campaign ramps up.

When asked on Three’s The Nation on Saturday morning, Shaw “the level of policy alignment between The Opportunities Party and the Green Party is extremely high”.

“Essentially Gareth Morgan started The Opportunities Party because he was frustrated that we wouldn’t work with National,” Shaw said.

“He just wanted to start a party that would work with National. So, you know, when you say, ‘Would we work with him?’ yes, we would. The question is, ‘Would he work with us?’.”

When asked if the Greens could work with The Opportunities Party on policy to bring about change, Shaw responded: “If they make it over the 5 per cent threshold, and, you know, we’ve seen a number of examples of this over the years where people have thrown a lot of money trying to break through that barrier and haven’t managed, but if they were in Parliament and if they wanted to change the government, then, yes, of course.”

Shaw said he expected the Greens would get at least 11 per cent of the party vote at the upcoming election.