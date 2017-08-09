James Shaw has gone full retard. Never go full retard

Audrey Young highlights the problem with the other co-leader of the Green party

Shaw, however, has manacled himself to Turei in a way that gives no refuge to the Green Party supporters who didn’t support Turei but didn’t want to go as far as Kennedy Graham and David Clendon and resign.

In his defence of Turei, he has been as outlandish as her.

He insists that she has begun some amazing conversation about poverty that New Zealand has never had before (where was he in 2013 and 2014?).

He says that her offending was a “minor indiscretion” and that she was forced to do it to feed her baby, implying that she had no choice.

And most outlandishly, he claims that Turei is now being attacked because she has become an advocate for the marginalised in society.

That is an attack on anyone who has issues with the way Turei has conducted herself since making her admission on July 16, including his two former colleagues.

On Monday night he got quite carried away: “Frankly I am kind of over the level of interrogation that she has received for what was minor events that occurred 25 years ago, well before she became a Member of Parliament.”

The Greens’ ultra-left wing can have no issue with Shaw’s defence of Turei.

It has been unstinting, comprehensive and heroic but has wounded himself in the process.