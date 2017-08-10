James Shaw and the Green party MPs have a very small amount of time to rescue themselves

So here is the worst case scenario as it currently stands. All this is alleged, but covered by various media

Metiria claimed the DPB

Metiria received in excess of $80,000 over 4 years in support from family

Metiria was living with the father some of that time

The father of the child had an income during some of the time he was living with Metiria

Metiria was also taking money from boarders

Metiria didn’t declare any of this to DSW/WINZ/MSD to keep her DPB payments even though the father had an income and she had an income from boarders.

Metiria and the Green party still maintain this is a justified breaking of the law to compensate for the harsh realities of surviving on just the DPB.

Based on the stories Metiria has provided to the media over the last few weeks, it would not be a surprise to learn that her recent meeting with the MSD didn’t cover all of the above issues.

What we have here is a pre-meditated, ongoing and still not totally revealed level of deceit that has netted Metiria tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars as well as money from private individuals such as family and boarders. In total, this will be well in excess of $150,000, perhaps even closer to $200,000 over the period she claimed the DPB.

Conservative estimates would indicate she was, at least at some times, living well above the average income of the time. She was not entitled to state assistance during those periods, but withholding that information from the government assured her of a substantial income.

All her colleagues in the Green party totally believe her version. They are like the victims of confidence fraudsters that simply can not believe that person could have done that.

They are in total denial.

As more of the story comes out, Green MPs and people that consider themselves personal friends of Metiria Turei have a choice to make: continue to support her choices in life, or separate themselves saying that now all this additional information is known to them, they are as shocked as the rest of New Zealand. That they feel let down. And so on.

But they have to do this very, very soon. Leave it much longer, and any change of heart will look like desperation. There will be no credibility.

Yesterday, the party still considered their support for Metria to be more important than the return of two very experienced and well-respected MPs who were clearly on the right track.

And if most Green list MPs want a job after September 23rd, they need to make sure the voters know they too were scammed.

Not doing so means the Green vote will collapse further.