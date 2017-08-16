James Shaw still doesn’t get it

Green co-leader James Shaw is recycling an old slogan from 2014, ‘Love New Zealand’ in order to replace the current election slogan of ‘Great together.’ Metiria Turei may be gone from the election signs and they make have a new old slogan but he still fails to understand what the Green party is doing wrong.

He still cannot see that the anger was not directed towards people on a benefit but towards his co-leader Metiria Turei. Because he refuses or is unable to grasp that fact he is putting her in the compost bin with the intention no doubt of planting her back into the garden as soon as the outrage dies down.

I do not believe for one moment that removing Metiria Turei from the election signs actually means that she is gone from the Greens for good. She will be recycled like their slogan from 2014 as soon as they can get away with it regardless of her toxic effect on the Green party environment.