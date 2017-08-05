What do John Banks, Todd Barclay, Pansy Wong, Richard Worth, Aaron Gilmore and David Garrett have in common with Metiria Turei?

What do John Banks, Todd Barclay, Pansy Wong, Richard Worth and David Garrett have in common with Metiria Turei?

The answer is of course nothing.

They all lost their seats in parliament, forced out by the baying hounds of the media and opposition.

What did they do?

Pansy Wong – Nothing, exonerated.

Richard Worth – who knows but I doubt it was a Crimes Act offence like fraud.

Todd Barclay – Nothing except embarrass the PM, certainly no fraud.

David Garrett – Stole a dead baby’s name, no one hurt or suffered a loss.

John Banks – Didn’t put Kim Dotcom down as a donor, but did actually record the donation anyway.

Aaron Gilmore – Got pissed and name dropped himself.

All of them are no longer MPs. None of them even committed a crime and John Banks was acquitted.

Metiria Turei on the other hand has admitted to fraud, which included failing to declare income, and receiving the DPB when it appears she was not entitled to it. On top of that she has committed electoral fraud as well.

She stands there and thinks that is is all OK because she was young once?

Cry me a river of tears.

The Media Party have let her off the hook as the brazen liar, fraudster and electoral cheat stands firm.

She should be charged with fraud, she should be prosecuted and she should no longer be an MP.