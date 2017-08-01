John Key’s first interview since quitting

New Zealand media will not appreciate that John Key decided to spend half an hour talking to Australians about his time as Prime Minister, and the reasons for stepping down.

He talked with Tom Switzer from ABC, and provides some details that fill in some of the gaps that his sudden departure created.

Had he stayed on as Prime Minister, he would undoubtedly have taken National to an historic fourth term in Government. Listen to the reasons why he’s now watching it all from a distance.

– ABC, H/T Karl du Fresne