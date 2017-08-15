Judith, wherefore hast thou forsaken us?

Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins today announced funding for 15 projects to increase charging facilities for electric vehicles and switch more trucks, buses and vans to electric power. The projects are the latest to be funded under the Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund, administered by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA). Ms Collins announced projects that were conditionally approved under the second round of the fund to receive $3 million. She also announced the opening of the next funding round with a further $3 million available. “The projects we announced today show there’s an electric vehicle for almost every job, be it rental cars, waste trucks or courier vans. These options make more sense because of how cheap electric vehicles are to run and maintain and how easy they are to charge,” Ms Collins said. “We are investing nearly $1 million in charging infrastructure with projects on key tourism routes including Christchurch to Picton, Dunedin to Queenstown, and Queenstown to Invercargill. “Also in the mix are exciting developments such as installing street charging for Wellington residents who don’t have a driveway or garage, and chargers that give buses a boost as they stop for passengers. “The fund projects will add further momentum in New Zealand where more and more people and businesses are making the switch to electric vehicles.” The fund is one of 14 initiatives in the Government’s Electric Vehicles Programme, which has a target of doubling the numbers of electric vehicles every year to reach 64,000 by the end of 2021.

Anyone remember CNG and LPG conversions? Anyone remember busses running on ethanol? That was going to save us too.

In the end, the combustion engine is one of the most reliable, efficient and high performing engines available.

That’s not to say electric vehicles are bad for every situation. If you have someone that takes a car out of the garage two or three times a week to go bowling or get some shopping in town, electric vehicles will be just the ticket. It charges when it is at home, and it’s ready to go whenever you need it.

But if you want to go on holiday, or visit someone at the end of a lengthy road trip, the whole process falls to bits. Don’t see too many farmers driving the electric ute around either.

In fact, this is so early in development that it really is just a bit of a virtue signalling with some government-filled troughs for people to dip into.

The best thing for electric vehicles is that it sets an artificial price point at which petrol is no longer economical. If EV does make some headway, the petrol prices will drop to make it less economically viable.

I’ll tell you what. By the time Fonterra converts its whole tanker fleet to electric vehicles is when I believe that the economics, reliability, utility and range have arrived at a point where I need to give EVs need a second look.

Also, I’d like to see Elon Musk enter a vehicle into and win the Paris to Dakar race. That in itself will place demands on design that will require a significant scientific breakthrough for it to succeed. Until we get to that next-level of EV tech, we need to be careful not to get too excited. Especially when throwing buckets of taxpayer money into troughs.