Kel “Crim Hugger” Davis might be Deputy Leader for all of seven weeks

Kelvin Davis says he had no idea that he’d have a new job just 24 hours ago, but you get the feeling he’s been getting ready for a while.

The new deputy opposition leader is the first Maori Labour deputy, something he acknowledges is “long overdue.”

Davis, 50, was thrust into the leadership just an hour after leader Andrew Little resigned as leader on Tuesday morning.

He was nominated by finance spokesman and former deputy Grant Robertson, and was elected unopposed.

Asked what he brought to the table that Ardern didn’t, Davis replied “besides good looks and charm and a taste of Ngapuhi?”

He followed on to say that the time would come for a Maori PM after Ardern had led the country for “15 to 18 years”.

This mischievous attitude has endeared him to others across the House – he’s known to be mates with NZ First’s Shane Jones and Winston Peters, who also happen to be related to him.

“I’ve got a lot of time for both of them. We’ll see how that relationship pans out,” Davis said.

Asked if his relationship with NZ First could see Labour moving closer to them over the Greens, Davis simply said “time would tell” – despite the fact the Greens and Labour have a memorandum of understanding.