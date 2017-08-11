How is Kennedy Graham rogue and the former chief thief Metiria Turei not?

The Green party considers the honourable and ethical Kennedy Graham to be a “rogue” MP and he isn’t welcome back.

But, at the same time really wish their chief thief was still in her comfy leader’s seat.

It is unlikely that rogue Green MP Kennedy Graham will be allowed back as a candidate, party leader James Shaw says. Graham, who withdrew as a candidate in protest against former co-leader Metiria Turei, has asked to be returned to the party list now that Turei has stood down as leader. Shaw said it was up to the party’s executive whether his request was approved and the party needed to follow proper process.

Oh, so they need to follow proper process now, but it was ok to frog march them to their political execution in a matter of minutes when they dared to speak against St Metiria of Bludgertown.

But he said the “strength of feeling” about the way Graham resigned on Monday meant his return was unlikely. Graham was eighth on the list before he withdrew, meaning he was likely to get re-elected in September. Green MP David Clendon, who resigned alongside Graham, has not asked to return as a candidate. “I’ve taken too many steps toward the exit to want to turn around and come back in,” he said today. Clendon said the party would be “unwise” not to let Graham to rejoin the campaign, “both in terms of natural justice and in terms of what he can offer the campaign”. The party is now considering what changes it will have to make to its campaign after Turei’s departure. Shaw said it was possible that the party’s “Great Together” slogan could be dropped. “We’re looking at everything. That’s one of the things that’s up for grabs.”

Idiots, run by a shiver looking for a spine to run up. I hope they drop under 5% and are out of parliament.

-NZ Herald