Most Kiwis think self-confessed fraudster Metiria Turei was wrong to defraud taxpayers

This poll won’t make the chief thief of the Greens happy:

An overwhelming majority of New Zealanders think Greens Co-Leader Metiria Turei was wrong to commit benefit fraud. It’s been two and a half weeks since her admission that she lied about the number of flatmates she had while on the benefit between 1993 and 1998. In the latest Newshub Reid Research poll 74 per cent of Kiwis said it was wrong for Ms Turei to lie to get a bigger benefit. Eighteen percent said it wasn’t wrong and 8 percent didn’t know.

And when lined up against party preference the situation becomes dire for the chief thief.

The vast majority of National, Labour, and NZ First voters said it was wrong for Ms Turei to lie to WINZ, as well as more than half of Green voters:

She just doesn’t care, and more than half of Green voters think it was wrong too.

Clearly, Turei is pitching to the bludger classes, and she won’t care so long as she can keep the Greens over 12%.

She should be charged with fraud.

-Newshub