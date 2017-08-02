Who knew there was a shortage of mud in Rotorua?

The Taxpayers’ Union has been in Rotorua taking the mickey out of the Council for spending $90,000 on importing five tonnes of mud from South Korea.

Who knew Rotorua lacked mud?

Former Labour Party MP, Steve Chadwick, signed off on the spend, and defended it last week saying that it was ‘only taxpayer money’ (not ratepayers’ money). That later turned out to be wrong anyway.

So the question remains, where has Rotorua’s mud gone?