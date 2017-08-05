Did Labour bother to check with Disney, Home Depot and Unilever for their slogan?

Labour have relaunched their campaign with the slogan “Let’s Do This”.

Oh how very millennial of them.

I’ll tell you one thing they didn’t do…check for trademarks.

“Let’s Do This” is the trademark of Home Depot:

It is also a song by Hannah Montana, the intellectual property of which is held by Disney:

And here in NZ Bell Gully has registered “Let’s Do This” as a trademark on behalf of multinational Unilever:

So it looks like the muppets at Labour haven’t checked through the implications of their millennial leader’s bumper sticker slogan that they’ve turned into their election slogan.

Idiots.

The left-wing were all gloating and superior when National got pinged for copying Eminem’s song, I wonder what they will say now?

My prediction is nothing, because it is ok when Labour do it.