Labour continues to embrace apartheid and race based seats

Labour has rejected Winston Peters and his referendum to remove Maori seats. They endorse apartheid separatism and race based seats.
New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has promised a referendum to let voters decide if the seven Māori electorates should remain.
He says Māori don’t need the seats and don’t need tokenism.
Labour said it will be up to Māori alone to say if the seats are no longer necessary.
The party’s new deputy leader, Kelvin Davis, told TV3’s The Nation there was no push from within Māoridom to abolish the seats.
“Those seats were foisted upon Māori back in the 1860s just to really control our voting power and we have become quite fond of them to be honest.
“We really don’t want them to go.”
Mr Davis said Māori would have a bar of Mr Peters wanting them to give them up for nothing.
Kelvin Davis has revealed the rort in his statements.
He has also said any referendum would be race-based as well, entrenching the belief that Labour is beholden to Maori separatist interests.
It is a silly move to shun Winston, they can’t govern unless they cut a deal with Winston and he has made this referendum a bottom line.
-Radio NZ
