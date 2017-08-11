Labour giving up in Rotorua?

Despite the cheers last night, some Labour supporters are already giving up in their electorates. The election is lost. The reason? Competition for votes is just so, well, difficult. These Labour members can’t see a path to victory in their electorates when the voters are given a choice.

The latest outburst came when the Rotorua Daily Post reported yesterday the Maori Party has put forward a candidate in the Rotorua electorate. This puts the number of announced candidates for the electorate up to five. Senior Labour campaign strategist and former council candidate Haydn Marriner turned to social media, backed by the Waiariki candidate’s sister Awhina Coffey, to attack the decision. According to them, the Maori Party should have fallen in line.

Their maths doesn’t work out.

Last election the Maori Party got only 486 party votes in the general seat and didn’t stand a candidate. There is no real reason to see why this will change. The majority of Maori Party voters will be on the Maori roll. Compared to their 486 votes, National candidate Todd McClay got 18,715. A long distant second came C-list celebrity, bar owner and former weatherman, Tamati Coffey, with 11,297; this despite his high profile and big budget campaign.

Even if all the other votes combined went to Tamati Coffey, he would not have beaten Todd McClay. Current Labour Party candidate Ben Sanford is a good bloke, but his campaign lacks momentum and money. When he loses, it won’t be because the Maori Party split the vote.

Labour in the provinces is preparing to lose, and already making excuses.

Their rural farm tax will only hurt them further. It looks like the Maori Party could be a convenient and wholly unjustified scapegoat.