Labour has a proper Red Wedding for Jacinda as Helen Clark and Michael Cullen add their weight

Matthew Hooton told Radio New Zealand that former Labour Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Finance Minister Michael Cullen have been working the phones and calling all current MPs and other stakeholders to ensure there is the appearance of unity behind Jacinda Ardern.

Facing down the worst ever election defeat in its history, which will result in quite a number of list MPs not making it to parliament, including David Parker, Andrew Little and Trevor Mallard, “Plan B” is now being implemented.

Winning the election is no longer an objective. Getting the vote back from the Green party and saving the jobs of long serving MPs is.