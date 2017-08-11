Labour’s water tax driving a wedge between rural and urban NZ

Labour are being quite callous and calculating. They know that rural NZ doesn’t and won’t vote for them.

So, they’ve chucked them under the tax bus.

Federated Farmers has come out swinging this afternoon, saying farming families are “terrified” by the potential impacts of Labour’s policy. The group’s spokesman Chris Allen says the 10c a litre figure that had been bandied around would bankrupt farmers and cripple New Zealand’s export competitiveness and its regional economies. Ms Ardern has said the figure won’t be 10c though didn’t give a figure. Mr Allen says one thousandth of that figure, “if that’s a level Labour has in mind, would be eye-watering given the volume of water use.” Irrigation NZ chief executive Andrew Curtis has also rubbished the policy, saying it would essentially be a tax for every New Zealander. “Extra costs from a water tax will inevitably be passed on to consumers, meaning higher prices for food, wine, beer, and housing and in many other industries.” He says people living on the East Coast will bear the brunt of Labour’s policy as they live in an area with a drier climate that needs more irrigation. But Mr Allen says Labour’s promise that if it is part of a new government, deciding the levels of any royalty on commercial use of water will be preceded by consultation, is encouraging. “If we can get around a table with them, we’ll be able to talk them through all the downsides of what they’re proposing in a rational way. This needs to be done without the distraction of a general election.” Horticulture New Zealand chief executive Mike Chapman says today’s statement did not provide enough detail about Labour’s intentions, which should be made clear before the election. “We don’t feel it is enough to say that if Labour forms the next government, there will be a conversation about water within the first 100 days,” he adds.



Labour knows that they can do this. They are pandering for the liberal, latte-sipping set in Auckland and Wellington. That is why you will now see a vitriolic campaign against “dirty dairying”.

Calling large sectors of the NZ economy horrible names is what Labour is good at. They alienated Chinese voters, now they are going after rural voters to fill their coffers with loot.

You see they don’t care. They want to buy the middle classes with more welfare, offer up some sort of student funding scam like 2005 and hope to nick 6% of voters off National.

They are about to go on a spending binge like socialists do. That is how desperate they are to sink the Greens and grab power.

If rural NZ suffers then so be it, but they are going to need billions to hand out to Maori and to bludgers.

