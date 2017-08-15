Labour’s water tax policy opens up new treaty claims

Labour never think their policies through.

They are usually destroyed within 48 hours because of a lack of fore-thought, detail or planning.

The water tax is no better, and now the raw scab of extending treaty settlements has been picked off as well:

Treaty Negotiations Minister Chris Finlayson is warning that Labour’s water taxes could force existing full-and-final Treaty of Waitangi settlements to be opened for renegotiation with iwi. He said the policy overturned accepted policy of successive Labour and National Governments of the past 25 years that no one owned the water. Governments applying a tax on water was an assertion of Crown ownership “and then that gives rise to the counter assertion that Maori own water”. “They are dicing with death, quite frankly,” he told the Herald. “It opens a complete Pandora’s Box. I’d like to know [if] it is Labour Party policy that, after all the work we’ve done, both political parties over 25 years, are they proposing to re-open treaty settlements so that this matter can be looked at? “That totally goes against the fundamental principle that has been bought into by 99 per cent of the New Zealand population,” he said.

The treaty gravy train would rumble on and on and on with Labour’s policies.

As usual Labour have been found wanting on policy…43 days to go…woo hoo.

-NZ Herald