Labour’s ZERO OPTION – No leader at all

Clearly out of date by now, but still an interesting idea. A campaign without a leader – just policy.

Ditching a leader during an election campaign does not have a good history. The most famous local example, when Mike Moore replaced Geoffrey Palmer as Labour went down in flames in 1990, proved only that you can perhaps turn certain abject humiliation into slightly less certain abject humiliation. Labour knows this. Andrew Little knows this. Jacinda Ardern knows this. We all know this. It’s the classic electoral paradox – to admit your current direction isn’t working is merely to hand your enemies another club with which to beat you, when you’re already out for the count anyway. So what do they do? Short of building a political time machine, hopping back to November 2014 and electing a charismatic, passionate and likeable leader, it’s an almost impossible question to answer.

It is impossible because Labour do not have a charismatic, passionate and likeable person that will also be accepted as capable.

But it is a question they have to confront. Imagine waking up this Monday morning as a Labour candidate to hear your own leader effectively concede the election two months ahead of polling day. It’s possibly even worse for loyal Labour supporters. Demoralised and virtually disenfranchised, they must despair for a once-proud movement that held out viable hope for New Zealanders of all classes. Maybe they just went back to bed. Certainly their party appears to have been been asleep. Which raises the other question: how has a party that has been in opposition for nearly a decade not found a viable leader to take the fight to National, as well as unite and grow the left bloc? We’ve now watched them flip from David Cunliffe to David Shearer to Little in the space of one election cycle. If they were a DHB or a school board they’d have been put under statutory management.

I think the answer lies overseas. In Belgium, no less.

Following the Belgian general election held on 13 June 2010, a process of cabinet formation started in Belgium. The election produced a very fragmented political landscape, with 11 parties elected to the Chamber of Representatives, none of which won more than 20% of the seats. A government coalition was named on 5 December 2011 and sworn in after a total of 541 days of negotiations and formation on 6 December 2011, and 589 days without an elected government — Wikipedia

Belgium functioned just fine without a leader, even a government, for nearly two years.

Perhaps the Labour party needs to consider going without a leader into this election. Just have spokespeople for policies. And make some vague promise that the leadership is a party matter irrelevant to the party and its campaign. That the policies are what people should vote for, and that they should not be distracted by what has been until now a string of unpalatable leaders.

I call this Labour’s Zero Option, and you have to admit, with everything that’s happened over the last 10 years, it’s not even the craziest idea.

– Finlay Macdonald, RNZ, Wikipedia