Latest Newshub poll: Labour surges, Greens slump, Winston in box seat

The latest Newshub/Reid Research poll is out.

The Labour Party is celebrating an explosive boost in support – and it’s all down to the “Ardern Effect”. In the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll Labour has jumped 9 points up to 33.1 percent. This is the party’s highest percentage in our polling since January 2014 when it was 33.5 percent.

Yes, but still less than David Shearer when Labour rolled him.

But it doesn’t appear to have had much of an effect on National’s numbers – they’re down 0.8 to 44.4 percent. Significantly though, this is National’s lowest percentage in more than 10 years. It was only lower in March 2007 when they achieved 42 percent, just after John Key took over as leader. The poll was conducted from August 2-8; the first day of polling was Ms Ardern’s first official day in the Labour leadership job. The increase in Labour’s numbers has come largely from the Greens who have crashed down 4.7 points to 8.3. It’s also come from New Zealand First – down 3.8 points to 9.2 percent. NZ First had a historic high in the last Newshub-Reid Research poll. Based on those numbers National would get 55 seats in Parliament and Labour would have 41. To govern, either side needs 61 seats. National wouldn’t be able to get there with its current support partners and would need NZ First’s 11 seats. Labour would also need NZ First, as adding the Greens’ 10 seats would only get them to 51.

There is some good news. On this result, Andrew Little would make it back into parliament and then he can exact revenge on Robbo and his mates for their long planned coup.

The wisdom of National muppets installing Bill English as the leader is now exposed.

Winston Peters remains in the box seat. Bill English can’t form a government without him and neither can Jacinda Ardern.

-Newshub