At least one Labour MP can recognise a problem when they see one

It seems that Stuart Nash can recognise at least one of Labour’s problems:

Labour MP Stuart Nash has admitted the party’s agreement with the Greens is hurting its chances.

It comes as Labour’s support has slumped in the polls and Andrew Little has conceded he considered stepping down.

Mr Nash said ending the memorandum of understanding with the Greens isn’t up to him.

But he told Rachel Smalley voters aren’t happy with the Green Party co-leader’s admission of benefit fraud.

He predicts Labour will distance itself from the Greens as the election nears.

“What you are going to see in the next two months is Labour and Green go in different ways in terms of the way they are delivering their policy. I mean you are not going to see Andrew stand up and admit he’s a benefit fraudster.”

“A number of people I spoke to over the weekend had real concerns about what Metiria came out and admitted and the fact that she may well be the Deputy Prime Minster under Labour, but I don’t think that can happen now.”