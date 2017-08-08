At least two (former) Green MPs show some integrity

Last night (former) Green MPs Kennedy Graham and David Clendon showed that the lie of a united caucus over Metiria Turei’s fraud was just that, yet another lie in a long list of lies she has told.

They showed something that Metiria Turei has never shown, ever…some integrity. They have resigned and will not stand for the Greens again.

Green co-leader James Shaw will move to suspend the two MPs who resigned and remove them from the party. Kennedy Graham and David Clendon quit in protest over Metiria Turei’s refusal to step down. Their resignations were accepted and they will retire at the election. The Green Party has already removed them from its website. On Tuesday morning, the party would act to remove the pair as swiftly as possible. Shaw said the way in which the pair chose to go about their resignation was in violation of the Green Party values, and the party caucus felt betrayed by the way the pair had gone about quitting.

So, James Shaw confirms that Green party values include, theft, lying and fraud. Calling that out warrants summary judgment, and expulsion from the party. At least we have cleared up now just precisely what the Green party now stands for.

They should be commended for their stance.

What we are now seeing is a split of real Greens from Marxist Greens.

He added that he believed the pair’s actions had brought the party into disrepute – which was against its rules for MPs – and he’d be acting on that. “What they are doing is placing the campaign at risk,” Shaw said. Now that they had gone there was wasn’t “quite so much dissent” within the caucus, Shaw added. He said the caucus strongly backed Turei to continue.

And Metiria’s fraud didn’t constitute bringing the party into disrepute?

I can’t wait for the court cases over this. It is clear that caucus didn’t strongly back her, two of their caucus have just proven that to be a lie.

James Shaw isn’t spineless, to paraphrase Paul Keating, he’s a shiver looking for a spine to run up.

Pressed by media about Turei’s actions in comparison to Clendon and Graham, he said: “The things she’s talked about is part of her life story, things that happened 25 years ago when she was in her 20s … whatever state she was in then, she’s now a member of the third biggest political party.

“I think that’s quite different from the actions of a member of Parliament to bring the party into disrepute. And frankly I’m over the level of interrogation she’s received.”

No James, it wasn’t a small thing that happened over 25 years ago. It was a calculated and long-term fraud perpetrated against the taxpayers. James Shaw and Metiria Turei hounded Todd Barclay out of parliament and what he did was nothing compared to the self-admitted criminal behaviour of Turei.

Labour should be happy about this…and sad. The Greens have destroyed themselves. They can no longer profess to be a party of integrity, that walked out the door with Kennedy Graham and David Clendon. Labour will benefit, but I suspect a great many Green voters will simply not vote now.

They are nothing short of total frauds.

How can Winston Peters be in a government that is supported by such fraudsters?

-Fairfax