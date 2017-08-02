Left-Wing Whitewashing of Islam exposed

Sarah Haider an ex-Muslim from Pakistan has noticed a trend amongst so-called Progressives of spreading what she calls “noble lies” about Islam. Their motivation is to protect their chosen minority group from harm but good intentions won’t necessarily lead to good outcomes. In fact, they can make a bad situation worse.

She explains what the left fear we on the right will do if the truth about the political ideology of Islam is exposed. She makes the excellent point that we on the right are quite capable of separating the ideology from the people. Having an understanding of all that is wrong about Islam does not make us hate Muslims or inspire us to be violent against them. What it does do is motivate us to protect our freedoms and rights from creeping Sharia and to stand up for the rights of Muslim women and children inside our Western nations. It motivates people like me to agitate for change to our immigration laws to save New Zealand from the many problems that Australia and other Western countries are now dealing with because they ignored the incompatibility of Islamic cultural values with Western values.

…Conservatives and dissenting liberals alike have noted a tendency in progressive circles to whitewash Islamic ideology and practices . Activists who (rightfully) decry intolerance against Muslims in the West will too often turn a blind eye to intolerance by Muslims anywhere in the world. The very same activists who denounce religiously motivated hostility toward gay rights by evangelicals and Mormons will ignore, or attempt to explain away, the same hostility when it is motivated by Islamic belief. Western feminists join “slutwalks” by the thousands to protest the notion that immodest clothing justifies sexual assault. But few among them speak out against Muslim norms idolizing female modesty and chastity. The ones who do face being smeared as “Islamophobes.” In a similar vein, the same progressives who recognize the importance of defending the civil liberties of Muslims in the West will overlook the abhorrent treatment of apostates in Muslim countries.

Conservatives declare that this double standard reveals the politicized and discriminatory nature of the Left’s commitment to human rights and civil liberties. The blind spot for Islam provides evidence, they argue, that “liberal values” are only a pretense, a mask of moral superiority underneath which hides a cynical tribalism. Dissenting liberals (like myself) believe that the Left’s hypocrisy points instead to a moral confusion, based on a well-intentioned desire to protect Muslims from xenophobic aggression, albeit one that provides a shield for Islamic theocrats.

At the beginning of my own activism, I had imagined that the protectiveness I saw toward Islam was due to ignorance.

…I have found, however…There is a refusal to acknowledge the unique challenge posed by Islam, along with an insistence on granting the ideology a free pass. Most frightening is the realization that the special protection afforded to Islam is not due to an ignorance about where reality lies. It reflects willful, self-imposed censorship.

When former U.S. President Barack Obama declared that “Islam is a religion that preaches peace,” I didn’t believe him, even for an instant. The statement itself is nonsense, of course. As it happens, classical Islam considers “peace” the condition in which there is complete submission to the will of Allah. Islamic lands have often had periods of relative peace, but Islam is in no way a pacifist religion.

(It is amusing that anyone these days can apparently be an expert on Islam and make absolute statements about complex theological matters—anyone except, of course, critics of Islam and the fundamentalists themselves.)

… I just didn’t think that Obama himself believed what he said. I do think that he, like many educated, compassionate liberals, believes that it is important to say the words, to pay lip-service to the idea, even if it isn’t exactly true. They believe that there is great harm in using language that implicates the entirety of the religion… the language is chosen primarily for the anticipated consequences of its usage, not its accuracy.

This appears to be part of a larger trend among progressives—a series of “noble lies” driven by the desire to shield Muslims from harm.

…we cannot shy away from confronting the reality of Islam, neither can we ignore what may be the consequences of showcasing the faults of the faith. The case against a critical approach to Islam is alluring, especially to compassionate progressives. The reasoning goes like this:

Some Muslims are immigrants; many are visible minorities. A mistrust due to their faith would add to their “otherness” in society, creating another source of frustration and misery for the minority group.

Conservatives, in particular Christian conservatives, are prone to hysterics about foreign faiths and practices, and their reaction to Islam is no different. To hear right-wing radio personalities tell it, Sharia law is right around the corner in the United States. Worse, we now have a president who would eagerly stoke these fears for his own gain.

Fear, rational or irrational, can turn humans into brutes. Minorities in the West have come a long way toward acceptance and justice. Airing their shortcomings carries the risk of potentially endangering those gains.

Muslims face heightened intolerance at the hands of bigots, and as hostilities escalate, even their civil liberties may be at risk. But that is not all. Peaceful, law-abiding Muslims may be alienated by condemnations of a faith they hold dear. In deliberately courting offense, we may be breeding antagonism even among Muslim allies, thus creating enemies where they did not exist.

In such an atmosphere, it stands to reason that the compassionate and liberal-minded might hesitate to voice any concerns they may have. Some go farther than holding back their criticisms, however. Defending Islamic practices is becoming more common, even fashionable. Progressive news outlets publish article after article in which the writers declare the hijab to be an act of rebellion, even feminism.

…Most alarmingly, progressive groups have begun to label reformist Muslims, apostates, and other critics of Islam as “hate-mongers,” exposing them to greater threats by religious extremists.

All this is done with the justification that criticism of the faith, fair or unfair, results in demonization of its people…

…Reformist Muslims (read: the truly liberal Muslims who acknowledge problems with the religion and wish to change them) often face extreme criticism and hostility from their communities and are almost universally rejected as “inauthentic” and hidden from view.

…Hate-crime hoaxes are not uncommon… According to police sources…Seweid made up the story “because she didn’t want to get in trouble for breaking the curfew after being out late drinking with friends.” Later, Seweid was pictured in court with a shaved head, allegedly a punishment by her parents for dating a Christian.

Seweid’s case shows the complexity of pressures facing Muslims, particularly Muslim women. It is very likely that for Seweid, wearing the hijab was not a choice. When progressives elevate the hijab as a symbol of “religious freedom,” they gloss over and sometimes actually increase the religious coercion faced by women across the Muslim world and within Muslim communities.

Yes, Muslim women may face aggression by bigots for their religious garb. But before we put the hijab on a pedestal, we should consider that for far too many women in Muslim households, the refusal to dress in accordance with religious traditions can bear a greater risk…

…if all Muslims practiced their religion exactly according to scripture, then we would see much more terror in the world.

…no other apostates face the hardships routinely visited upon apostates from Islam. And yet, there are indications that atheism is growing in the Muslim world. While it is true that a disturbing number of Muslims are being radicalized in front of their computer screens, many others are leaving the faith altogether.

Last is the dark suspicion that if Americans were to know the reality of the Muslim faith, they would react in a rage, exacting terrible violence upon Muslims…

…Based on polls of American public opinion…“Americans differentiate between the ‘Muslim people’ and the ‘Muslim religion,’ and they view Islam more unfavorably than they do Muslims. …it is probably easier for many Americans—with strong anti-discrimination norms—to express dislike of an abstract idea rather than to appear prejudiced toward people.”

Progressives should help crystalize this distinction, not advance conflations of criticism of Islam with a hatred toward Muslims. In defending the faith as a means to defend the rights of the believers, progressives inadvertently legitimize violence toward believers as a response to fear of the faith.

The potential consequences of speaking critically about Islam—no matter how remote—are rightly given serious consideration in progressive circles. However, the consequences of not speaking up are recklessly overlooked. For one, a refusal to identify problems (for any reason) actively hinders reform. Islam will never adapt to a modern conception of human rights and civil liberties unless it is pressured to do so. Western Christian practice has come a long way. While fundamentalists still maintain influence, there have been advancements in social tolerance among the faithful. That did not happen “naturally”; it was a response due to necessity. Western liberals who refuse to criticize Islam or, worse, actively defend the faith must contend with the greater evil they are enabling. If prevention of harm is the greatest mandate, then surely that must include harm inflicted by Muslims as well as harm inflicted on them.

-secularhumanism