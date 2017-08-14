Leftie White male derides another white males privilege in order to defend a White male

Here is an example of the endangered Leftie White male complete with white male privilege. His plumage is hairy and he comes from the genus Wronglyleftist.

WronglyLeftist is very fond of deriding other white males for being white and for having white male privilege and for being part of the oppressive patriarchy. Despite his complete disdain for those who look like him he has a history of taking money from powerful and extremely wealthy White Males from a completely different genus to his.

Despite WronglyLeftists history of taking money from rich white males he recently attacked a middle-class journalist for having ” rich white male privilege.”