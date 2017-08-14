Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Election 2017 – a call for sanity on the right
Leftie White male derides another white males privilege in order to defend a White male

by SB on August 14, 2017 at 2:30pm

Here is an example of the endangered Leftie White male complete with white male privilege. His plumage is hairy and he comes from the genus Wronglyleftist.

WronglyLeftist Screenshot-whaleoil.co.nz

WronglyLeftist is very fond of deriding other white males for being white and for having white male privilege and for being part of the oppressive patriarchy. Despite his complete disdain for those who look like him he has a history of taking money from powerful and extremely wealthy White Males from a completely different genus to his.

Wronglyleftist’s blog takes advertising from a privileged and wealthy White male from the genus TOPcat

WronglyLeftist with a wealthy and powerful White male from the genus BiglyCapitalist

Despite WronglyLeftists history of taking money from rich white males he recently attacked a middle-class journalist for having ” rich white male privilege.”

White male attacked for being a white male by a white male

 

