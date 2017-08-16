Is it legal to inject our meat with water here in New Zealand?

I first became aware that water can be added to meat when I noticed the difference between bacon from the farmer’s market and bacon from the supermarket. A recent New Zealand article complained about chicken that the consumer believed had water added to it so what does the law say?

Is beef and lamb pumped up with water? No. This is illegal. Only cured meat such as corned silverside is allowed to receive additional water. Lean muscle fibres in meat are made up of 50-75% water. This natural moisture in meat contributes to its juiciness. Some water is driven out of meat during cooking therefore the longer the cooking, the more water is lost. If cooked too long, very lean cuts can lose much of their moisture, resulting in very dry meat. -beeflambnz

So our beef and lamb is protected but what about our bacon and chicken?

One home cook has taken his concerns over excess water added to supermarket chicken to the Commerce Commission. Andrew Simpson submitted a complaint on Sunday after he drained 500 millilitres of liquid from 2kg of cooked boneless and skinless chicken breast bought online from Countdown… Simpson said the company was profiting from the chicken’s extra water weight and customers were not getting a fair deal. …Countdown spokeswoman Kate Porter said its chicken suppliers confirmed they were not adding liquid to its fresh products. Simpson said that was hard to believe given the “surprising” amount of liquid that came from the chicken he cooked in a cast iron skillet with olive oil and salt. Consumer New Zealand researcher Jessica Wilson said supermarkets could lawfully inject chicken with water, but it had to be added to the product’s ingredients list. If water was not listed on the packet of chicken that Simpson bought, it would be a breach of consumer rights, Wilson said. -Stuff

So it is legal to add water to New Zealand chicken as long as water is listed as an ingredient on the packet but it is not legal to add it to New Zealand Lamb or beef. What about bacon? Is it legal to add water to our bacon?

Beware of the bacon sizzling in the pan beside you – it may not be all that you think it is. A Consumer magazine test of 27 brands of bacon has revealed that there’s a good chance that your pink rashers are chock-full of water. One brand had as much as 20 per cent of its weight made up by water. The water is added by manufacturers as part of the brine that helps turn pork into bacon.It is up to each company to decide how much brine it puts into the meat – but the more water that is added, the more money a company is likely to make. That is because the water makes the meat heavier, and most bacon is sold by weight. Consumers’ Institute head David Russell said that while the bacon manufacturers were not doing anything illegal, they were profiting. “Water is cheaper than pigs.” Herald food editor Julie Biuso said the problem of watery bacon was well known in food circles…