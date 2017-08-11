Leighton Smith says he is a failure:

Leighton Smith says he considers himself to be a failure – “I wanted Metiria Turei to stay”.

I think it is fair to say we all wanted Metiria to stay…especially me as I have some donations for mugs which seems a waste to blow on a stunt when she is gone…or at least going.

Leighton may well be proved right eventually though because I suspect the damage that Metiria Turei has done to the party may well be fatal this election. Word is that both Labour’s and National’s internal polling shows the Greens under 4%.

Labour has to kill them off in order to get enough to make a two party solution for government possible. Right now they don’t have enough.

I believe we will see an enormous amount of vote buying from Labour with Robbo putting together plans for massive tax hikes and huge extensions to middle class welfare and another student scam like 2005.

We shall see.

Meanwhile, dear reader and donators for the mugs…what shall we do with those donations?