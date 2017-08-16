Lets compare Labour, National and NZ First’s housing policies

Let’s compare the three largest political parties’ Housing policies and see which party NZ First has the most policies in common with.
- Labour says that they will build 100,000 houses that will only be allowed to be sold to first home buyers.
- They will also restrict residential property ownership of non-residents.
- They will remove the Auckland urban boundaries and density limits.
- They will expand programmes that will help Maori to buy their own homes.
- They will stop negative gearing of property.
- National says that they will build 20,000 new houses ( 80,000 houses less than Labour’s policy) to be available for private purchase.
- They will continue to support the new Auckland Unitary Plan
- They will continue to use Special Housing areas to fast-track building consents for homes in high-demand areas
- They will continue to lend to local councils for new housing infrastructure.
So what policies does NZ First have in common with the Labour party?
- NZ First also wants to build houses for first home buyers
- NZ First also wants to restrict ownership by non-residents but of land, not residential property like the Labour party.
NZ First’s other Housing policies are:
- To change the building consent process to allow faster approvals of new housing.
- To encourage local authorities to provide more affordable housing and to make more land available for housing.
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.